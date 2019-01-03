 
Holcomb banks $4M 2 years ahead of Indiana re-election bid

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/3/2019 8:01 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Republican officials say Gov. Eric Holcomb has $4 million in campaign funds nearly two years ahead of his expected re-election bid.

The state GOP says Holcomb ended 2018 with more campaign cash in the bank that any previous second-year governor. Holcomb's political operation has even more money available when adding in the about $800,000 in Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch's campaign account and the state GOP's some $900,000.

Holcomb's fundraising comes as no active Democratic challengers have yet emerged for the 2020 campaign for governor.

State records show Holcomb spent $14.8 million on his 2016 campaign, with $7.6 million of that coming from the Republican Governors Association. He defeated Democratic nominee John Gregg, whose campaign spent $16.6 million.

