 

Disappointing outlook from Delta drags down airline stocks

 
By DAVID KOENIG
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/3/2019 6:10 PM
  • FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston. Delta Air Lines said Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that travel demand remains healthy. However, the lower forecast raised fear among investors that airline revenue and profits could be under pressure in 2019.

  • FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian speaks during a ceremony to mark the first delivery of Airbus' Delta Airlines A220 in Mirabel, Quebec. Delta Air Lines said Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that travel demand remains healthy. However, the lower forecast raised fear among investors that airline revenue and profits could be under pressure in 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Airline stocks tumble after Delta reports that fourth-quarter revenue will be less than previously expected

