Anderson advances to Maharashtra Open quarterfinals
Updated 1/2/2019 10:51 AM
PUNE, India -- Kevin Anderson reached the quarterfinals of Maharashtra Open by beating Laslo Djere 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) on Wednesday.
The top-seeded South African, who lost to Gilles Simon in last year's final, hit 20 aces and saved a set point in the second set.
Anderson will next face Jaume Munar. The seventh-seeded Spaniard defeated Simone Bolelli 7-5, 6-0.
Ernests Gulbis also advanced, beating second-seeded Hyeon Chung 7-6 (2), 6-2, while Ivo Karlovic beat Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 7-5. Gulbis will face Karlovic in the quarterfinals.
Also, fifth-seeded Benoit Paire defeated Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-2.
