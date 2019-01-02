Cubs add Loretta, Tewksbury to coaching staff

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have hired former All-Star infielder Mark Loretta as their bench coach and pitcher Bob Tewksbury as mental skills coordinator.

Loretta replaces Brandon Hyde, who left to manage the Baltimore Orioles, after spending the past nine seasons in San Diego's front office. Loretta batted .295 over 15 seasons with Milwaukee, Houston, San Diego, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was an All-Star with the Padres in 2004 and Red Sox in 2006.

Tewksbury played for six teams over 13 years from 1986-98, including parts of two seasons with the Cubs. He was an All-Star with St. Louis in 1992.

Tewksbury earned a Master's of Education in Sport Psychology and Counseling from Boston University in 2004. He has spent 15 years working in mental skills, the past two with San Francisco.

