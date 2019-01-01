BC-BKC--T25-Notre Dame-Virginia Tech Long Box
Updated 1/1/2019 2:58 PM
|No. 10 VIRGINIA TECH 81, NOTRE DAME 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durham
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|5
|2
|Mooney
|26
|3-5
|2-4
|6-11
|2
|1
|9
|Gibbs
|38
|6-13
|2-3
|1-1
|4
|2
|19
|Hubb
|37
|1-10
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|3
|Harvey
|33
|6-13
|3-6
|1-7
|0
|1
|16
|Goodwin
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|0
|3
|Laszewski
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|14
|Nelligan
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|7-13
|14-31
|13
|10
|66
Percentages: FG .404, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Gibbs 5-10, Laszewski 4-8, Mooney 1-1, Goodwin 1-2, Harvey 1-5, Hubb 1-8).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (14 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 5 (Durham 4, Mooney).
Turnovers: 11 (Durham 2, Gibbs 2, Goodwin 2, Hubb 2, Mooney 2, Harvey).
Steals: 2 (Goodwin, Harvey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blackshear
|34
|9-18
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|4
|21
|Alexander-Walker
|32
|7-8
|2-3
|0-4
|2
|3
|17
|Bede
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|3
|Hill
|36
|7-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|0
|17
|Robinson
|35
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|8
|2
|7
|Outlaw
|28
|5-9
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|14
|Horne
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Wilkins
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-55
|4-5
|2-24
|19
|13
|81
Percentages: FG .600, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Outlaw 4-7, Hill 3-4, Alexander-Walker 1-1, Bede 1-2, Blackshear 1-2, Robinson 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 7 (14 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear).
Turnovers: 7 (Robinson 4, Alexander-Walker 2, Blackshear).
Steals: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Robinson 2, Hill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Notre Dame
|28
|38-66
|Virginia Tech
|30
|51-81
