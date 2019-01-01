BC-BKC--T25-Notre Dame-Virginia Tech Long Box

 
College Sports

Updated 1/1/2019 2:58 PM
hello

No. 10 VIRGINIA TECH 81, NOTRE DAME 66
FGFTReb
NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durham141-20-02-2252
Mooney263-52-46-11219
Gibbs386-132-31-14219
Hubb371-100-01-3303
Harvey336-133-61-70116
Goodwin261-50-03-6203
Laszewski245-90-00-10114
Nelligan10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-577-1314-31131066

Percentages: FG .404, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Gibbs 5-10, Laszewski 4-8, Mooney 1-1, Goodwin 1-2, Harvey 1-5, Hubb 1-8).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (14 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 5 (Durham 4, Mooney).

Turnovers: 11 (Durham 2, Gibbs 2, Goodwin 2, Hubb 2, Mooney 2, Harvey).

Steals: 2 (Goodwin, Harvey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blackshear349-182-22-72421
Alexander-Walker327-82-30-42317
Bede221-20-00-0303
Hill367-80-00-44017
Robinson353-90-00-3827
Outlaw285-90-00-50114
Horne101-10-00-1032
Wilkins30-00-00-0000
Totals20033-554-52-24191381

Percentages: FG .600, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Outlaw 4-7, Hill 3-4, Alexander-Walker 1-1, Bede 1-2, Blackshear 1-2, Robinson 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 7 (14 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear).

Turnovers: 7 (Robinson 4, Alexander-Walker 2, Blackshear).

Steals: 5 (Alexander-Walker 2, Robinson 2, Hill).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame2838-66
Virginia Tech3051-81

