 
College Sports

Ohio State tops Washington 28-23 in Meyer's Rose Bowl finale

 
By GREG BEACHAM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/1/2019 8:51 PM
  • Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches during warm ups before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

  • Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passes against Washington during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

  • Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins gets sacked by Washington linebacker Ryan Bowman during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

  • Ohio State coach Urban Meyer yells during the first half of the team's Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

  • Washington quarterback Jake Browning warms up before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

  • Washington head coach Chris Petersen watches during warm ups before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

PASADENA, Calif. -- Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Urban Meyer finished his coaching career at Ohio State with a 28-23 victory after the Buckeyes held off Washington's thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Rashod Berry caught TD passes in the first half for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes (13-1), who took a 25-point lead into the fourth.

But Myles Gaskin threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more scores for the No. 9 Huskies (10-4), scoring from 2 yards out with 42 seconds left.

The Buckeyes intercepted Jake Browning's pass on the 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered the Huskies' onside kick to wrap up the final game of Meyer's seven-year tenure.

___

