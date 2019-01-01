 
News

Pope ode to motherhood ushers in 2019 after disastrous 2018

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted1/1/2019 7:00 AM
hello
  • Pope Francis delivers his speech as he celebrates a new year Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

    Pope Francis delivers his speech as he celebrates a new year Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Associated Press

  • Pope Francis delivers his message as he celebrates a new year Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

    Pope Francis delivers his message as he celebrates a new year Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Associated Press

  • Pope Francis kisses a statue of the Divine Infant as he celebrates a new year Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

    Pope Francis kisses a statue of the Divine Infant as he celebrates a new year Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Associated Press

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has ushered in the New Year with an ode to motherhood, reminding the faithful that a mother's example and embrace is the only antidote to today's disjointed world of solitude and misery.

Francis celebrated Mass Tuesday in St. Peter's Basilica to formally open 2019. In his homily Francis urged Catholics to allow themselves to be led again as children are led by their mothers.

He said: "We need to learn from mothers that heroism is shown in self-giving, strength in compassion, wisdom in meekness."

The New Year followed a disastrous 2018 for Francis, which opened with the explosion of the global sex abuse scandal and ended with the sudden departures of the Vatican spokesman and deputy in a sign of discord and dysfunction within the Holy See.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 