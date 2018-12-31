For Trump, Pelosi shutdown becomes first battle of new era
Posted12/31/2018 7:00 AM
WASHINGTON -- Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump both think they have public sentiment on their side in the battle over a border wall.
That theory will be put the test this week when the new House majority led by Pelosi gavels into session with legislation to end the government shutdown.
Trump is fighting for $5 billion to build his border wall with Mexico. Democrats refuse to give him the money.
As the shutdown drags into a second week, the high-stakes gamble will be the first big battle between Trump and Pelosi. And it sets the stage for a more active legislative branch ready to confront the White House.
