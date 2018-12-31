 
Indiana

Arrest made in connection with Indiana businessman's killing

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/31/2018 9:40 AM
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. -- Police have arrested a man in connection with the October slaying of a southern Indiana businessman.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio J. McRae of Jeffersonville was arrested Saturday by Jeffersonville police detectives and FBI agents in connection with 49-year-old Praful Patel's fatal shooting.

McRae was being held at the Clark County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Col. Scott Maples of the Clark County Sheriff's Department says McRae was being held on preliminary murder and robbery charges ahead of a Monday court hearing.

Patel was killed Oct. 11 while working at the Stop N Go convenience store he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville police Detective Sgt. Isaac Parker says shell casings found at the crime scene matched a handgun found in McRae's apartment.

