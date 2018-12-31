Man fatally shot after northern Illinois police standoff
Updated 12/31/2018 11:32 AM
hello
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Authorities say a man was fatally shot by police officers following a standoff at a northern Illinois house.
Rockford police say a SWAT officer shot the man when he assaulted officers who entered the house Sunday night after several hours of negotiations seeking his surrender.
Police say officers surrounded the house where the man fled after he stole a car with two children inside. The victim was able to retrieve the children when the man took them out of the car a block away.
Police say the man confronted officers with a metal bar and then a large sword during the standoff. One officer was treated at a hospital for an injury.
The identity of the man who died wasn't immediately released.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.