Verizon reaches deal to continue carrying Disney channels
Updated 12/30/2018 2:25 PM
hello
Verizon customers can continue to watch ESPN, ABC and other channels owned by Disney after the two companies announced a deal over programming fees.
The telecommunications giant and the entertainment company said in a joint statement Sunday: "Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement."
The statement said details would be released in the coming days.
The companies faced a Dec. 31 deadline. Without an agreement, Verizon's Fios network would have stopped carrying Disney channels.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.