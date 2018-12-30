Verizon reaches deal to continue carrying Disney channels

 
Verizon customers can continue to watch ESPN, ABC and other channels owned by Disney after the two companies announced a deal over programming fees.

The telecommunications giant and the entertainment company said in a joint statement Sunday: "Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement."

The statement said details would be released in the coming days.

The companies faced a Dec. 31 deadline. Without an agreement, Verizon's Fios network would have stopped carrying Disney channels.

