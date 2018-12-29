Late Mitrovic goal earns Fulham vital win over Huddersfield

Fulham Manager Claudio Ranieri, left, and Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner shake hands ahead of their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, Saturday Dec. 29, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

Huddersfield Town's Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, left, and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic in action during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, Saturday Dec. 29, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara, left, and Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo jump for a high ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, Saturday Dec. 29, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Fulham revived its battle against Premier League relegation when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in stoppage time to secure a vital 1-0 victory over last-place Huddersfield on Saturday.

Soon after teammate Aboubakar Kamara had a penalty saved, Mitrovic scored at the end of a rapid counterattack to lift Fulham into 18th place - still in the drop zone but now four points ahead of Huddersfield.

The late goal spared the blushes of Kamara, who argued with Mitrovic before eventually taking the penalty - awarded in the 81st minute - without any conviction and watching it being saved by Jonas Lossl.

It was Fulham's second win in eight games since the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as manager.

