Kissinger helps Creighton women upset No. 19 DePaul

CHICAGO -- Brooke Kissinger hit a career-best six 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 20 points and Creighton stunned No. 19 DePaul 85-82 in a Big East Conference opener on Saturday night.

Kissinger, who came into the game with just 19 points this season, helped the Bluejays (7-5) end a nine-game losing streak against the Blue Demons (9-4). Audrey Faber added 19 points, making a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left that gave Creighton the lead for good. Olivia Elger chipped in with 14 points, including two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to preserve the win. Temi Carda also scored 14 points as the Bluejays won for the sixth time in seven games and ended DePaul's five-game win streak.

Creighton jumped to a 7-0 lead and upped its advantage to 25-15 at quarter's end. DePaul used a 13-0 run, capped by Sonya Morris' 3-pointer, to take a 38-27 lead with 3:15 left before halftime, but Faber's 3-point play left the Bluejays trailing 42-35 at intermission. Morris scored all 10 of her points in the quarter.

DePaul took a 65-63 lead into the final quarter, which featured three ties and seven lead changes. Creighton trailed 81-79 when Faber nailed a 3 and added 1 of 2 free throws with 21 seconds remaining to take a two-point lead. Rebekah Dahlman went to the foul line with a chance to pull DePaul even, but she made just 1 of 2.

Chante Stonewell topped DePaul with 17 points, while Ashton Millender scored 15. Lexi Held added 10 points and five assists.