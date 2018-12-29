Yemen's Shiite rebels hand over control of Hodeida port
SANAA, Yemen -- Security officials say Yemen's Shiite rebels have handed over control of the main port in the Red Sea city of Hodeida to the government's navy and coast guard.
They said Saturday's transfer was carried out under the supervision of U.N. monitors as part of a deal reached in peace talks in Sweden earlier this month.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014 when the rebels captured the capital Sanaa. They now control most of northern Yemen, including Hodeida. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting on the government side since 2015.
The talks in Sweden also produced a deal on the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war from both sides.
