Trump says 'big progress' made in talks with China

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says "big progress" is being made in talks between the U.S. and China to head off further escalation in a yearlong trade war.

Trump says Saturday that he had a "long and very good call" with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the talks, which stemmed from their sit-down early this month in Argentina.

Trump tweets: "Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute."

The U.S. wants China to address intellectual property theft and other aggressive measures that have driven Beijing's efforts to supplant U.S. technological dominance.

The leaders agreed on Dec. 1 to postpone more tariff hikes to allow for negotiations.