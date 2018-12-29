 
News

6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/29/2018 10:51 PM
hello

BALTIMORE -- Officials say six people have been injured after a "partial equipment failure" involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The airport tweeted that six people were taken to a hospital Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and had requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger on the flight.

Southwest says the airport's passenger-loading bridge "experienced a failure" while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft. Southwest says the remaining passengers were able to safely exit the plane using air stairs.

The airport says the plane has been moved and the incident has not caused further impacts to the airport's operations. No further details were immediately available.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 