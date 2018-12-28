 
Health officials: Palestinian killed at weekly Gaza protests

 
By Associated Press
Updated 12/28/2018 12:28 PM
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Health officials say Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian during protests along Gaza-Israel frontier.

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said Karam Fayyad, 26, was shot in the head Friday at one of the demonstrations in the southeast of the Gaza Strip. Six other protesters were wounded, he added.

Witnesses say the man had Down syndrome and was among dozens who approached the perimeter fence.

Despite rainy weather, thousands of Palestinians attended the weekly protest.

The marches are led by Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, against an 11-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Israeli forces have killed 185 Palestinians present or participating at the protests, since they began in March. An Israeli soldier was killed in July.

