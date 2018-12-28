 
News

Vatican hears testimony from alleged McCarrick abuse victim

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/28/2018 12:17 PM
VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican has taken testimony from a man who says ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sexually abused him for years starting when he was 11, evidence that the initial case against the retired archbishop has expanded dramatically to include serious allegations of misconduct.

Attorney Patrick Noaker says his client, James Grein, testified Thursday in New York before the Rev. Richard Welch, judicial vicar for the New York archdiocese who was tasked by the Holy See to take his statement.

Grein came forward in July after a U.S. church investigation determined that an allegation that McCarrick had groped another teenage altar boy in the 1970s was credible.

Grein's claims are more serious, alleging that McCarrick exposed himself to Grein when he was 11 and then molested him for years, including during confession.

