Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signs bill making ballot drives harder, vetoes dilution of Democratic attorney general's power
Updated 12/28/2018 6:22 PM
hello
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signs bill making ballot drives harder, vetoes dilution of Democratic attorney general's power.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.