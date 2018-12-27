NBA fines Magic's Ross $25,000 for throwing ball into stands
Updated 12/27/2018 4:59 PM
hello
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando's Terrence Ross has been fined $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands following a game.
NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the action Thursday, a day after the Magic forward/guard tossed the ball into the crowd at Amway Center following a 122-120 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.
It was Orlando's fourth consecutive defeat.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.