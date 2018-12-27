 
News

Investment fraud case in US expands to 4 women from Israel

 
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/27/2018 10:40 AM
hello

GREENBELT, Md. -- A federal investigation of a multimillion-dollar investment fraud scheme has led to criminal charges in Maryland against four women who worked for an Israel-based company.

A trial for one of the women, Lee Elbaz, was set to start Jan. 8 but was postponed indefinitely because her lawyers withdrew from the case.

Elbaz is an Israeli citizen who served as CEO of Yukom Communications, which provided sales and marketing for internet-based "binary options" trades for clients.

Authorities say company employees falsely guaranteed generous returns and didn't tell investors the company handling their trades only made money if its customers lost money.

Defense attorney Jonathan Lopez represented Elbaz at a hearing. He said his client worked for a legitimate business.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 