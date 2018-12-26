French media ask PSG to reinstate L'Equipe reporters
Updated 12/26/2018 9:28 AM
hello
PARIS -- French media are joining in support of L'Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences.
Several groups of journalists have signed a petition asking PSG to reinstate L'Equipe writers in the name of "press freedom."
They said in a joint statement "the freedom of journalists to cover sports or political press conferences is not negotiable."
According to L'Equipe, PSG banned its journalists after the newspaper published a story this month hinting the club would be forced to sell star forward Neymar or Kylian Mbappe because of financial fair play rules.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.