Wisconsin plays Miami in Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

File-This Aug. 4, 2016, file photo shows Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, left, giving instructions to players during drills at the NCAA college football team's practice, in Coral Gables, Fla. Diaz will serve as Miami's defensive coordinator for one final game before he leaves for good as the new head coach at Temple. Diaz managed to show a rare loyalty to the program that few departing coaches share while also remaining fully engaged in his new job: the Owls received 17 commitments during the early signing period. Associated Press

File-This Nov. 24, 2018, file photo shows Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) running against Minnesota defensive lineman Royal Silver (97) and linebacker Kamal Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. Taylor ran for 130 yards on 26 carries for the Badgers in the Orange Bowl. Taylor finished the year with an FBS-freshman-record 1,977 yards. He followed with a fantastic sophomore season and had 1,989 yards rushing (165.8 yards per game) and had four 200-yard games. Associated Press

File-This Nov. 24, 2018, file photo shows Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry, left, talking with Miami head coach Mark Richt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes could play the Pinstripe Bowl without Perry in the wake of a sexually explicit video he posted on Snapchat. The video appeared to have been filmed in September but recently resurfaced and could cost Perry (1,089 yards passing, 13 touchdowns) a Pinstripe start. Malik Rosier, who started six games this season before he was replaced by Perry, will likely get the start. Jarren Williams could also get some snaps for the Hurricanes. Richt had not announced a starter on Wednesday. Associated Press

File-This Oct. 27, 2018, file photo shows Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talking to his team against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill. Wisconsin and Miami followed much of the same dreary path that started in the warmth of the Orange Bowl and ends with a frigid thud at Yankee Stadium. The Badgers and Hurricanes were both AP Top 25 teams when they played last season in the Orange Bowl, a 34-24 win for No. 6 Wisconsin in a game that seemed to serve as a preview for a better 2018 ahead for both programs. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5), Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Miami by 3.

Series Record: Wisconsin, 3-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Badgers and Hurricanes are each trying to salvage seasons that have been two of the biggest disappointments in college football this year. The game is a rematch of last season's Orange Bowl, a 34-24 victory by the Badgers. Wisconsin was ranked No. 6 in that game, Miami was No. 11 and both teams were ranked in the top 10 of this season's preseason poll. Each team fell out of the poll long ago, with the Hurricanes even losing four straight games.

KEY MATCHUP

Malik Rosier vs. Wisconsin defense. Rosier is back after he lost his starting spot to N'Kosi Perry. Perry was benched because of explicit content he posted on social media and now Rosier gets his shot at redemption in the finale. Rosier has 1,007 yards passing and six touchdowns in six starts. Perry started the final two games and was set to start in New York until graphic details of his Snapchat videos emerged. Perry is still available to play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: Junior LB Shaq Quarterman had 76 tackles, 13 for a loss, and was picked for the All-ACC first team, while junior RB Travis Homer had 969 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Wisconsin: Sophomore RB Jonathan Taylor is the nation's leading rusher with 1,989 yards and 16 TDs. He rushed for at least 200 yards in four games and ran for 100 yards in 11 games. The Hurricanes have allowed only three running backs this season to top 100 yards. But Taylor ran for 130 yards on 26 carries against the Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin is 2-0 against Miami in the postseason. ... The Hurricanes are 19-20 in bowl games. ... The Badgers will be making their 17th straight bowl appearance and are 15-14 overall in the postseason. ... Badgers were ranked fourth by the AP in the preseason but were hurt by a head injury to QB Alex Hornibrook that limited him to nine games. ... Hurricanes were No. 8 in the preseason. Lost four straight before finishing the season with a 24-3 victory over the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.

