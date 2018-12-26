Georgia Tech suspends LB Charlie Thomas for Quick Lane Bowl
Updated 12/26/2018 6:00 PM
hello
DETROIT -- Georgia Tech suspended linebacker Charlie Thomas from the Quick Lane Bowl for an undisclosed violation of team rules.
The Yellow Jackets started Victor Alexander in Thomas' place Wednesday against Minnesota.
Thomas, a freshman from Thomasville, Georgia, ranked fifth on the team in the regular season with 48 tackles.
He recovered a team-high three fumbles, the most by a Georgia Tech player since 2014. Thomas also had three tackles for losses, including one sack, and forced a fumble.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.