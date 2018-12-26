Georgia Tech suspends LB Charlie Thomas for Quick Lane Bowl

DETROIT -- Georgia Tech suspended linebacker Charlie Thomas from the Quick Lane Bowl for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

The Yellow Jackets started Victor Alexander in Thomas' place Wednesday against Minnesota.

Thomas, a freshman from Thomasville, Georgia, ranked fifth on the team in the regular season with 48 tackles.

He recovered a team-high three fumbles, the most by a Georgia Tech player since 2014. Thomas also had three tackles for losses, including one sack, and forced a fumble.

