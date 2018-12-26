Booker, Warren lead Suns past Magic 122-120 in overtime

hello

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren, front, strikes a pose, as his teammates celebrate off the bench after his 3-pointer as time ran out in the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, blocks a shot by Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren (12) loses control of the ball after running into Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is congratulated by forward T.J. Warren (12) and forward Kelly Oubre Jr., right, after making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns players lock arms during the singing of the national anthem before an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) celebrates the team's overtime win over the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) drives to the basket in front of Phoenix Suns guard Elie Okobo, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1), right, passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks in front of Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevicduring the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren (12) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) while going up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. -- ORLANDO, Fla. -- Devin Booker scored 35 points and T.J. Warren added 24 points, including all four Phoenix points in overtime, as the Suns defeated the Orlando Magic 122-120 Wednesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored had 19 points and Josh Jackson added 10 for Phoenix, which has won five of its last seven games.

D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 27 points and six assists. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 18 points off the bench. Orlando has lost four straight.

Phoenix outscored the Magic 4-2 in overtime. Vucevic hit a jumper with 4:26 left in the extra period to account for Orlando's only points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Fournier had a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won the game for Orlando.

Regulation was marked by a series of long runs by each team that didn't end until the middle of the fourth quarter, when Booker hit a baseline jumper that tied the game at 100-all.

Booker scored nine points in the final minute, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 112-all, followed by back-to-back layups that put Phoenix up 116-112 with 16 seconds left.

Ross hit a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds to pull Orlando within one, but Booker hit two free throws with 4.9 seconds to make it 118-115.

Mikal Bridges fouled Augustin on a 3-point attempt with 0.6 seconds to go and the Magic guard hit all three free throws to tie the game.

Booker's attempt at a winner bounced off the rim as time expired.

TIP-INS

Suns: Deandre Ayton is the first rookie since Blake Griffin (2010) to have three straight games with 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds. He had 10 rebounds and eight points against Orlando. . Devin Booker is averaging 30.6 points and 8.0 assists in his last six games.

Magic: The 27 points was a season-high for D.J. Augustin.

UP NEXT:

Suns: Start a season-high, seven-game homestand against Oklahoma City on Friday.

Magic: Host Eastern Conference leader Toronto on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports