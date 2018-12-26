 
Kosovo leader stands firm on land swap talks with Serbia

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/26/2018 9:45 AM
TIRANA, Albania -- Kosovo's government says that a proposed border swap with Serbia isn't negotiable.

Following a meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said he would "welcome any idea or suggestion for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue but a land swap never will be negotiated."

The European Union has told Serbia and Kosovo they must normalize their ties to have a chance to join the bloc.

Kosovo declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, which Serbia still refuses to recognize.

Earlier this year, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci proposed a "border correction," with Kosovo getting southern Serbia's Presevo Valley and giving nothing in exchange, without explaining how Serbia would accept that.

Officials in Serbia and Kosovo have suggested a land swap - Serbia's Presevo Valley for Kosovo's northern Mitrovica - could help the negotiations.

