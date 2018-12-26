 
In Baltimore, public trust in police force hard to find

 
By DAVID McFADDEN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/26/2018 11:28 AM
BALTIMORE -- Public confidence in the Baltimore Police Department is hard to find these days.

In the aftermath of a major corruption scandal that brought down a whole unit, a state panel is looking into just how deep the rot in the department goes.

At the same time, city officials are trying to choose a new police chief - the dysfunctional department's fourth leader this year.

Baltimore is struggling to bring down a violent crime rate that is among the highest in the country. The city is also under a court order to address longstanding patterns of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing.

