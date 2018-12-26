In Baltimore, public trust in police force hard to find
Updated 12/26/2018 11:28 AM
hello
BALTIMORE -- Public confidence in the Baltimore Police Department is hard to find these days.
In the aftermath of a major corruption scandal that brought down a whole unit, a state panel is looking into just how deep the rot in the department goes.
At the same time, city officials are trying to choose a new police chief - the dysfunctional department's fourth leader this year.
Baltimore is struggling to bring down a violent crime rate that is among the highest in the country. The city is also under a court order to address longstanding patterns of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.