Grains, Livestock mixed

Updated 12/26/2018 11:26 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery was up 4 cents at $5.1820 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 2.2 cents at $3.7600 a bushel; Mar. oats gained .2 cent at $2.742 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 2.2 cents at 8.8220 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec.live cattle rose .18 cent at $1.2080 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .48 cent at $1.4730 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell .6 cent at .6032 a pound.
