LeBron James leaves game with apparent left groin injury

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) high-fives Josh Hart (3) at the end of the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives between Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney (5) and Andre Iguodala during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- LeBron James left Tuesday's game against Golden State midway through the third quarter with an apparent left groin injury.

The Lakers star grabbed at his left groin after slipping under the Warriors basket at the 7:51 mark of the third trying for a loose ball.

Members of the training staff came out and James tried to stretch it out, awkwardly walked toward the Lakers bench trying to loosen up before leaving on his own though gingerly out the tunnel for the locker room.

James, playing his second straight Christmas game against the Warriors at Oracle Arena after losing last year's matchup with Cleveland, had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists before exiting.

