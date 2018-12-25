 
News

Death toll from attack in Afghan capital soars to 43

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/25/2018 7:00 AM
  • Flames rise from a government building after an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

  • Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

  • Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

  • Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

  • Flames rise from a government building after an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

  • People run away from the site of a clash between insurgents and security forces in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Police have cordoned off the area in the east of the capital Kabul as they battle to gain control of the situation.

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An Afghan official says the death toll from a Christmas Eve attack in the capital has climbed to 43.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro says police and emergency workers were still searching for bodies in the smoldering public welfare building early Tuesday.

A suicide bomber and gunmen armed with assault rifles and explosives attacked the building in Kabul on Monday, setting off an eight-hour-long siege. No one has claimed the attack, but both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate frequently target government officials and security forces.

One of the attackers died when he detonated his explosives-laden vehicle outside the building. Another three gunmen were killed in the shootout. It was unclear whether the three were included in the death toll provided by the Health Ministry.

