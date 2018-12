Tourists, Romans gather in St. Peter's Square to hear pope

Pope Francis unveils a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Associated Press

Pope Francis kneels on the altar as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Associated Press

Children walk past a statue of baby Jesus at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Associated Press

Pope Francis walks with the pastoral staff as he leaves at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Associated Press

Pope Francis holds a statue of baby Jesus as he leaves at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Associated Press

Pope Francis delivers his message as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Associated Press

VATICAN CITY -- Thousands of tourists and Romans have gathered in St. Peter's Square for Pope Francis's Christmas message to the world.

Police waved metal-detecting wands as the faithful waited patiently to enter the vast square on a sunny, mild day ahead of the Tuesday noon appearance. Metal-detecting machines were also deployed under the colonnade embracing the square, as part of tight Vatican City security measures.

The Pope's traditional "Urbi et Orbi" speech - ("to the city of Rome and the world") - often is an occasion for the pope to speak about the globe's trouble spots and other violence.

Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass on Monday for the faithful in St. Peter's Basilica.

Awaiting Tuesday's papal speech from the basilica's central balcony, tourists admired a life-sized Nativity scene.