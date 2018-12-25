AP PHOTOS: Bison roundup conjures bygone days of US West

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah. This year, about 700 bison were pushed into corrals during the 32nd year of a roundup that conjures memories of a bygone era of the American West. The animals are rounded up each fall so they can receive health checkups and vaccinations and be affixed with a small external computer chip that stores health information. They are then released back on the island or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, riders on horseback start their annual bison roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, rider Kyann Betz looks on before the start of the annual bison roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, a rider looks on before the start of the annual bison roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, a rider's boots are shown during an annual bison roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, the Buffalo Corral sign is shown during an annual bison roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, bison enter the corral, where they'll receive vaccinations and health screenings following the annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, a bison is locked in place while receiving vaccinations and health screenings following the annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, a bison is locked in place while receiving vaccinations and health screenings following the annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, a bison is released back on the island after receiving vaccinations and health screenings following the annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah.