Business review predicts 3.2 percent growth in Indiana 2019

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/25/2018 3:05 PM
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A publication tied to Indiana University's Kelley School of Business forecasts the state's economy will expand in 2019 by a healthy 3.2 percent.

But the Indiana Business Review also warns a decades-long economic expansion nationwide and in Indiana may be due to come to an end of its natural cycle.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Tuesday that the author of the forecast is an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus, Ryan Brewer. Brewer says the state will see the strongest growth in the first quarter of 2019.

He says positive "tailwinds" for the state economy include rising wages and strong consumer spending. He says "headwinds" include unpredictability in international trade, as well as labor shortages and effects of "weaning off of inexpensive credit."

