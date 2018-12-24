 
News

Mexico: Aviation crash claims Puebla governor, ex-governor

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/24/2018 7:23 PM
hello

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican officials say a husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of Puebla state have died in what local media report was an aircraft crash on Christmas Eve.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has expressed his "deepest condolences" via Twitter to the family of Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle.

National Action Party president Marko Cortes tweets that he deeply regrets Monday's accident in which they died. Both belonged to National Action.

Alonso took office as governor less than two weeks ago. Moreno Valle governed the central state from 2011 to 2017 and was currently a federal senator.

The Reforma newspaper reported that the small aircraft took off from Puebla's eponymous capital city and crashed in Huejotzingo, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) away.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 