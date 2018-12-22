No. 1 UConn women hold off No. 14 Cal 76-66

Connecticut guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) shoots as California guard Kianna Smith (14) defends in the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. Associated Press

Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier, center, looks to shoot as California forward/center Kristine Anigwe (31) and center CJ West, right, defend in the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. Associated Press

Connecticut guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson, center, loses possession after colliding with California guard Asha Thomas (1) and forward Alaysia Styles, right, in the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Katie Lou Samuelson had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 UConn held off 14th-ranked California 76-66 on Saturday.

Napheesa Collier added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Huskies' 126th straight regular-season victory and 58th consecutive in nonconference play. On Wednesday, Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead UConn's 12-point comeback win over Oklahoma.

Samuelson, whose two older sisters played at Cal rival Stanford, shot 9 for 14 to help the Huskies improve to 11-0. Asha Thomas had 22 points, making six 3-pointers, for Cal (9-1).

NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 87, NO. 19 MARQUETTE 63

MILWAUKEE -- Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points and Brianna Turner added 20 to help Notre Dame roll past Marquette.

Ogunbowale, a three-time Wisconsin high school player of the year, returned to her hometown and hit 13 of 21 shots and all five free-throw attempts for the Irish (11-1).

Natisha Hiedeman had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (9-3).

