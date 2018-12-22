Yellow vest movement abates at start of winter holidays
Posted12/22/2018 7:00 AM
PARIS -- The number of yellow vest protesters demonstrating on Paris' Champs Elysees on Saturday is down sharply on recent weeks.
Several yellow vest groups had called for a sixth straight Saturday of protests across France, but their call appears to have fallen on deaf ears in the capital at the start of the Christmas break.
In a stark contrast to the chaos of previous weekends, groups of tourists strolled down the avenue near the Arc de Triomphe and the road remained open for traffic.
In a protective move, the palace of Versailles just outside Paris will be shut for the day after yellow vest protesters said they will hold a demonstration at the famous chateau that was home to succession of French kings until the French Revolution in 1789.
