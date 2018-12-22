Memorial service set for Marine killed in crash off Japan
TREMONT, Ill. -- A weekend memorial service is scheduled for a central Illinois Marine who died after his refueling plane collided with a fighter jet off Japan's southern coast.
Cpl. Daniel E. Baker of Tremont was one of five Marines who went missing in the Dec. 6 crash and declared dead after a search-and-rescue effort. Two other crew members initially went missing but were recovered. One of them died.
Baker was a 2015 graduate of Tremont High School, where he participated in robotics and the soccer club. The 21-year-old joined the Marines in 2016 and was promoted to the rank of Corporal in February.
A memorial service is set for Saturday morning in Tremont.
Baker is survived by his parents, a sister and grandparents.
