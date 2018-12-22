Man dies after large wave sweeps him into Lake Michigan
Updated 12/22/2018 11:51 AM
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A northwest Indiana man was killed after a large wave swept him and a friend into Lake Michigan.
Indiana Conservation police say the two were walking along a breakwall leading to the Michigan City Lighthouse on Friday evening when a more-than 10-foot high wave knocked both into the water.
One of the men, a 22-year-old from La Porte, swam back to the breakwall and threw a life ring into the water. But his friend - identified as 20-year-old Slater Harkleroad - did not resurface.
The U.S. Coastguard later pulled Harkleroad, of Union Mills, from the water. He was taken to a hospital where he was produced dead.
