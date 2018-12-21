US economy grew at 3.4 percent rate in third quarter, slightly slower than previous estimate
Updated 12/21/2018 8:30 AM
hello
WASHINGTON -- US economy grew at 3.4 percent rate in third quarter, slightly slower than previous estimate.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.