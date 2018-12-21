US Census Bureau: Indiana gains 32K residents in 2018

MUNSTER, Ind. -- A new U.S. Census Bureau estimate shows that Indiana's population grew by nearly 32,000 residents this year, an increase that a demographer calls the state's strongest annual gain in nearly a decade.



The Times (of Northwest Indiana) reports that Indiana's population grew this year to almost 6,691,900 people. That's less than half a percentage point climb from last year's estimate.

Indiana University demographer Matthew Kinghorn says the 0.48 percent population growth marks Indiana's strongest annual increase since 2009. He says Indiana's annual growth rate outpaced its neighbors and ranks 23rd across the country.

Kinghorn says the population growth was driven by stronger net in-migration to Indiana, with a net inflow of nearly 12,800 residents this year.

The census bureau says overall U.S. population grew by 0.6 percent in 2018.

