Chattanooga hires Georgia State assistant Rusty Wright

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/19/2018 3:31 PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Former Chattanooga tight end and assistant coach Rusty Wright is returning to his alma mater as the Mocs' new head coach.

Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton announced Wednesday that Wright would replace Tom Arth, who left last week to take over Akron's program after going 11-13 in two seasons.

The move is pending a background check. A formal introduction and reception is scheduled for Friday.

Wright has spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Georgia State, where he coached linebackers and special teams while also working as recruiting coordinator.

He played for Chattanooga from 1992-95. Wright worked on Chattanooga's staff from 1996-200 and again from 2013-16, when he was linebackers coach and special team coordinator.

Wright also has been an assistant at Miami (Ohio), Butler, Gardner-Webb and Furman.

