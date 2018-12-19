US home sales increased in November for the second straight month, but sales plummeted 7 percent from a year ago
Updated 12/19/2018 10:00 AM
hello
WASHINGTON -- US home sales increased in November for the second straight month, but sales plummeted 7 percent from a year ago.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.