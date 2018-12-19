For-profit Springfield hospital closing by March 31

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A central Illinois hospital that specializes in treating patients who need long hospital stays plans to close its doors after eight years.

Vibra Hospital of Springfield's interim chief executive officer, Barbara Callaghan, says in a letter that the 50-bed, for-profit hospital will close by March 31.



The State Journal-Register reports her letter says the hospital is closing because of "reductions in health-care reimbursement and changes in referral practices over the past twelve months."

Officials have previously said the hospital receives most of its income from Medicare. The $25 million hospital opened in December 2010 and specializes in caring for patients needing stays of a month or longer due to complex medical conditions.

It's unclear how many employees work at the hospital, which is owned by Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Vibra Healthcare.

