AP Investigation: Migrant kids held in mass shelters

A migrant teen plays soccer as others gather at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Associated Press

Migrant teens and a staff member walk in a line at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Associated Press

Migrant teens gather at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Dr. Ryan Matlow, a Stanford clinical psychologist who recently met with detained migrant children, says, âChildren are being treated as cogs in a machine, and their individual backgrounds, interests and unique identities are devalued as they are lost amongst the masses. This experience then becomes internalized, with significant psychological consequences.â Associated Press

Migrant teens walk in a line at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. On sprawling country ranches and busy city centers, in suburban homes and huge crowded tents, the Trump administration has scattered about 14,300 migrant children across the country in a vast network of 150 shelters, detention centers and foster homes over the last 20 months. Associated Press

Manuela Marcelino, 11, left, sits with her father Manuel Marcelino Tzah inside their apartment hours after her release from immigrant detention, Wednesday July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn borough of New York. The Guatemalan asylum seekers were separated May 15 after they crossed the U.S. border in Texas. Associated Press

Manuela Marcelino, 11, left, sits with her father, Manuel Marcelino Tzah, from Guatemala, inside their apartment hours after her release from immigrant detention, Wednesday July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn borough of New York. Manuela was taken from him and held in a Southwest Keys facility in Houston for nearly two months. He said his family is still trying to process the pain of separation and detention. âSheâs doing ok now, she is going to school,â said Marcelino, whose immigration case is pending in a New York court near his new home in Brooklyn. Associated Press

A private security patrol car rides along the exterior fence of the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. Associated Press

A potable water truck is seen among tents inside the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. Associated Press

A private security guard throws a soccer ball back inside the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. Associated Press

Migrant teens walk in a line through the Tornillo detention camp in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. Associated Press

Tents are seen through a hole in the tarp that covers the fence of the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. At this unlicensed tent city in the Texas desert that is housing children who are closest to being released, the population dipped down to just over 1,000 children in late October, when human rights groups toured the camp. By Dec. 17, the population reached 2,745. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, an 18-year-old Honduran who said he suffered abuse inside a Virginia immigration detention facility stands in front of a window in San Francisco. The teen's experience echoes abuse claims by other migrant children whose accounts are included in a federal civil rights lawsuit charging that guards at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Staunton, Va., beat them, locked them up for long periods in solitary confinement and left them nude and shivering in concrete cells. Associated Press

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. A lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that migrant youths at the facility were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This June 20, 2018, file photo shows the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Staunton, Va. A lawsuit filed earlier this year alleges that migrant youths at the facility were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. Associated Press

Cecilio Ramirez, right, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, wearing cap, earlier this year, returns to the apartment where they are staying as their immigration cases are pending, after visiting a store with his partner, Zaida Del Carmen Molina, and her son, Cristian, also from El Salvador, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Associated Press

Cecilio Ramirez, right, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, left, earlier this year, walks home after visiting a store with his partner, Zaida Del Carmen Molina, and her son Cristian, also from El Salvador, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Associated Press

Cecilio Ramirez, left, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, right, earlier this year, visits a store with his partner, Zaida Del Carmen Molina, and her son, Cristian, also from El Salvador, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Associated Press

Omar Ramirez, 12, left, mops up a spill while he plays video games with Cristian Molina, right, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Ramirez, from El Salvador, was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement after he entered the United States illegally earlier in the year. Associated Press

Cecilio Ramirez, 34, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son Omar Ramirez earlier this year, talks about the medication given to his son after they were separated, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. âItâs a pain we will never get through,â said Ramirez, who was finally reunited with his son after spending five months apart, only to learn Omar had been heavily medicated while in government custody. âItâs a system that causes irreparable damage. My son says they would tell him that because he wasnât from here, he had no rights.â Associated Press

Omar Ramirez, 12, left, plays video games with his father's partner's son, Cristian, right, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Cecilio Ramirez and his son, from El Salvador, entered the United States illegally earlier this year. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Associated Press

Cecilio Ramirez, 34, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, earlier this year, talks about their situation in the apartment where they are staying as his immigration case is pending, in San Antonio on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. He said he agonized at hearing that Omar was repeatedly hospitalized while held inside a facility in Brownsville, Texas, run by Southwest Key. Associated Press

Cecilio Ramirez, right, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, left, earlier this year, sit together in San Antonio on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Exclusive data obtained by The Associated Press, reveals the expanse of the federal governmentâs program that detains and shelters migrant children, now at the center of the Trump administrationâs hardline approach to immigration. Associated Press

Migrant teens walk inside the Tornillo detention camp in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. Associated Press

Decades after the U.S. stopped institutionalizing kids because large and crowded orphanages were causing lasting trauma, it is happening again. The federal government has placed most of the 14,300 migrant children in its care in detention centers and residential facilities packed with hundreds, or thousands, of kids.

As the year draws to a close, some 5,400 detained migrant children in the U.S. are sleeping in shelters with more than 1,000 other children. Some 9,800 are in facilities with 100-plus total kids, according to confidential government data obtained and cross-checked by The Associated Press. Three months after President Donald Trump took office, the same federal program had 2,720 migrant youth in its care - most in shelters with a few dozen kids or in foster programs.

Until now, public information has been limited about the number of youths held at each facility overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The AP obtained data showing the number of children in individual detention centers, shelters and foster care programs for nearly every week over the past 20 months, revealing in detail the expanse of a program at the center of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

It's been taking at least twice as long as it did in January 2016, on average two months now, for youth to get out of ORR custody, in part because the administration added more restrictive screening measures for parents and relatives who would take them in. That changed Tuesday when officials ended a policy requiring every adult in households where migrant children will live to provide the government with fingerprints.

All still must submit to background checks, and parents themselves still need to be fingerprinted. Nonetheless, officials said they could now process some children more rapidly, and hoped to shorten shelter stays that had dragged on so long kids sometimes wondered if their parents had abandoned them for good.

"It's a pain we will never get through," said Cecilio Ramirez Castaneda, a Salvadoran who was separated from his 12-year-old son, Omar, when they were apprehended in June under the administration's "zero tolerance" policy, which led to nearly 3,000 children being separated from their families. Omar feared his father had given up on him during his five months in a Texas shelter.

Ramirez was reunited with Omar last month only to learn that his son had been hospitalized for depression and medicated for unclear reasons, and suffered a broken arm, while in government custody. "It's a system that causes irreparable damage," Ramirez said.

Experts say the anxiety and distrust children suffer while institutionalized can cause long-lasting mental and physical health problems. It's worse for younger children, those who stay more than a few days and those who are in larger facilities with less personal care.

"This is a moral disaster," said Dr. Jack Shonkoff, who heads Harvard University's Center on the Developing Child. "We are inflicting punishments on innocent children that will have lifelong consequences."

Administration officials say increased need has driven them to expand the number of beds available for migrant children from 6,500 last fall to 16,000 today. Sheltering children in large facilities, while not preferable, is a better alternative than holding them for long periods at Border Patrol stations, said Mark Weber, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees ORR.

"There are a large number of children and it's a difficult situation, and we are just working hard to make sure they are taken care of and placed responsibly," Weber said.

Weber confirmed a number of the shelter populations from the data the AP obtained. To further verify the data, reporters contacted more than a dozen programs that contract with ORR. Reporters also cross-referenced previously collected population numbers.

The kids in these programs range in age from toddlers to 17. The vast majority crossed the border without their parents, but some were separated from their families at the border earlier this year.

The care they receive varies greatly in the opaque network, which has encompassed 150 different facilities over the last 20 months in 17 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington state. Some children live with foster families and are treated to Broadway shows, while others sleep in canvas tents in the Texas desert.

Through dozens of interviews and data analysis, AP found:

- As of Dec. 17, some 9,800 children were in facilities housing more than 100 kids; 5,405 of those were in three facilities with more than 1,000 youths in Texas and Florida.

- Texas had the most growth in the number of kids under ORR custody - about 8,700, up from 1,368 in April 2017. New York had the second-highest number of children - about 1,650, up from 210 in April 2017.

Dozens of the care providers have been sued or disciplined before for mistreating kids. Now new litigation is piling up as attorneys fight to get migrant children released. This December, many will be enduring their first holidays without family.

Manuel Marcelino Tzah, a Guatemalan father whose 12-year-old daughter, Manuela, was taken from him and held in a Houston facility for nearly two months, said his family is still processing the pain of separation.

"Sometimes she remembers it and is hit with the sadness of it," said Marcelino, whose immigration case is pending in a New York court near his new home in Brooklyn. "I tell her what happened, happened, and now we are here and struggling for a better life."

Associated Press data journalist Larry Fenn contributed to this report.

