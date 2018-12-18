The Latest: UK Cabinet backs more 'no-deal' Brexit planning

In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech in the House of Commons in London, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that the postponed vote in Parliament on Britain's Brexit agreement with the European Union will be held the week of Jan. 14 - more than a month after it was originally scheduled and just 10 weeks before Britain leaves the EU. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, for the House of Commons to make a statement on the EU Summit held recently in Brussels. Associated Press

Penny Mordaunt Secretary of State for International Development looks back towards the media after attending a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Associated Press

In this photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in the House of Commons in London, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that the postponed vote in Parliament on Britain's Brexit agreement with the European Union will be held the week of Jan. 14 - more than a month after it was originally scheduled and just 10 weeks before Britain leaves the EU. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP) Associated Press

Stephen Barclay the Secretary of State for leaving the EU, walks out of 10 Downing Street, following a cabinet meeting in London Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Associated Press

Baroness Evans, left, Leader of the House of Lords with James Brokenshire the Secretary of State for Housing and Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the House of Commons leave after they attended a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Associated Press

Pro and anti Brexit demonstrators wave their placards and flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018. The British Cabinet was meeting Tuesday to discuss ramping up preparations for Britain's departure from the European Union without a deal, after Prime Minister Theresa May postponed Parliament's vote on her divorce agreement until mid-January. Associated Press

A pro-Brexit demonstrator waves a placard with others outside the Houses of Parliament in London Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The British Cabinet was meeting Tuesday to discuss ramping up preparations for Britain's departure from the European Union without a deal, after Prime Minister Theresa May postponed Parliament's vote on her divorce agreement until mid-January. Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

The British government has decided to ramp up preparations for a "no-deal" Brexit, saying it must be ready for the possibility of that default option.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay says that while the government remains committed to Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, it needs to be ready in the event it does not come to pass.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Barclay said preparations for a disorderly Brexit need to be "much more of a priority for businesses up and down the country."

He says with just over 100 days until the March 29 official Brexit date, "a responsible government is preparing for the eventuality that we leave without a deal."

___

9:15 a.m.

The British Cabinet was meeting Tuesday to discuss ramping up preparations for Britain's departure from the European Union without a deal, after Prime Minister Theresa May postponed Parliament's vote on her divorce agreement until mid-January.

The discussions are expected to center on how 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in government funding to absorb the potential economic chaos is to be allocated.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire told the BBC that May's government had been taking the prospect of no deal seriously for some time, but that it was "right and proper" to prepare for a disorderly Brexit.

But May's Cabinet is divided between Brexiteers who think a no-deal departure could be managed to ease the economic shock and more pro-EU lawmakers who say no-deal Brexit must be avoided at all costs.

___

