 
Chicago

Judge postpones verdict in Chicago police cover-up trial

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/18/2018 1:51 PM
hello

CHICAGO -- The judge presiding over the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald has postponed issuing her verdict.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson notified attorneys that she won't issue her ruling on Wednesday, as she said she would after closing arguments earlier this month. She is expected to inform attorneys on Wednesday when she will deliver her verdict.

Former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and former Detective David March are charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy and official misconduct. Prosecutors say they lied to shield the officer who shot McDonald, Jason Van Dyke, from prosecution. Their attorneys say there's no evidence of a cover-up.

Van Dyke is awaiting sentencing on his second-degree murder and aggravated battery convictions.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 