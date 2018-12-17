 
Barcelona's Vermaelen out for 1 month with leg injury

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/17/2018 3:58 PM
BARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona says defender Thomas Vermaelen has injured a muscle in his right leg and will be sidelined for a month.

Vermaelen injured his leg during Barcelona's 5-0 win at Levante on Sunday.

That leaves Barcelona with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as its only center backs, with Samuel Umtiti also sidelined while recovering from a left-knee injury.

Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday in the Spanish league before a two-week winter break.

Vermaelen should be fit by the time Barcelona plays its Champions League round-of-16 tie against Lyon in February.

The 33-year old Belgian's career has been plagued by injuries. He has made six appearances for Barcelona this season.

