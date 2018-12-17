 
News

Report: China is driving use of armed drones in Middle East

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/17/2018 7:00 AM
hello

BEIRUT -- The use of armed drones in the Middle East, driven largely by growing sales from China, has grown significantly in the past few years with an increasing number of state and non-state actors using them in regional conflicts.

That's according to a new report by the Royal United Services Institute, or RUSI. The report was released on Monday. It found that more and more Mideast countries have acquired armed drones, either by importing them or by building them domestically.

China has exploited America's selective drone export policy to become an increasingly influential player in meeting demand.

The report, entitled "Armed Drones in the Middle East: Proliferation and Norms in the Region," says China is likely to continue playing a key role as supplier of armed UAVs to the region.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 