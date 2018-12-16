 
News

Taliban say 'another' meeting in Middle East with US

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/16/2018 10:46 PM
hello

ISLAMABAD -- The Taliban say "another" meeting is to be held with the United States, this time in the United Arab Emirates and involving representatives of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The terse statement from Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the meeting would be held Monday without offering details.

The State Department has neither denied nor confirmed previous meetings, but U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad previously said he has met with all Afghans involved in the 17-year war.

Since Khalilzad's appointment in September attempts to jumpstart peace talks have accelerated. Pakistan earlier said it would help orchestrate this latest round of talks.

They are aimed at bringing an eventual end to Washington's participation in what has become its longest war at a cost so far of $1 trillion.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 