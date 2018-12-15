 
College Sports

Memphis won't have All-America RB Henderson for bowl game

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/15/2018 11:05 AM
hello

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis will be playing the Birmingham Bowl without All-America running back Darrell Henderson.

Henderson tweeted Wednesday that he's bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, but his post didn't indicate whether he'd play in the Dec. 22 bowl game against Wake Forest (6-6). Memphis coach Mike Norvell has since clarified that the Tigers (8-5) won't have Henderson for the bowl game.

Henderson has 2,328 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns lead all Football Bowl Subdivision players in both categories. Henderson and Florida Atlantic's Devin Singletary are tied for the FBS lead in touchdown runs with 22.

The junior from Batesville, Mississippi, has rushed for 1,909 yards to rank second nationally, behind Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. Henderson, who averages 8.9 yards per carry, was an Associated Press All-America first-team selection.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 